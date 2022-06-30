Travis Barker-Kourteny Kardashian: Inside couple's romantic vacation pics
IMAGE: Instagram/kourtneykardash
Newly married couple Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardardashian can be seen indulgfed in some PDA during their vacation to an exotic island.
IMAGE: Instagram/travisbarker
This is another romantic picture of the couple amidst pictiresque landscape and view which is sure to leave fans in awe.
IMAGE: Instagram/travisbarker
Amid a beautiful background and a beach covered with roses, Travis had proposed Kourtney during a romantic vacation.
IMAGE: Instagram/travisbarker
This picture of the two stars is from their Christmas trip last year.
IMAGE: Instagram/travisbarker
This picture seems to be from Disneyland where both Kourtney and Travis were spotted spending some quality time together.
IMAGE: Instagram/travisbarker
Not just the beaches and island, the couple is facinated by snow clad mountains and this picture shows how much both of them enjoyed on this trip.
IMAGE: Instagram/travisbarker
This picture clicked by Travis is from one of the couple's adventurous trips where Kourtney can be seen riding a horse while her partnet Travis documents the same.
IMAGE: Instagram/travisbarker
This picture of Travis and Kourtney shows them posing while sitting in their luxurious car during their romantic getaway.
IMAGE: Instagram/travisbarker