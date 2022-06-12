Tribeca Film Festival 2022: Jennifer Lopez and other stars dazzle at red carpet
Image: AP
Jennifer Lopez sported a stunning black outfit with her hair elegantly tied in a high ponytail.
Image: AP
Robert DeNiro looked classy as he donned a cool blazer with a black t-shirt inside.
Image: AP
'The Dropout' star Anne Archer wore an all-black outfit with a dazzling orange necklace with it.
Image: AP
Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest left fans amazed as they walked on the red carpet sporting colourful outfits.
Image: AP
Machine Gun Kelly donned a shimmery white blazer while flaunting his pink-coloured hair.
Image: AP
Megan Fox made heads turn on the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet as she donned a strapless red leather outfit.
Image: AP