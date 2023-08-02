Digital Desk
Aug 02 ,2023
Tripti Dimri, Tamannaah: Celebs pair plain outfits with waist accessories to add glamour
It's the season of waist accessories as several celebs were snapped wearing at different events.
The recent celeb to rock the accessory is Tripti Dimri.
She wore a black ensemble from the shelves of Atelier Biser.
To accentuate her look, she accessorised with a pearl waistband.
Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia was also snapped wearing a waist chain at a housewarming party.
She wore a black corset with matching flared pants. Tamannaah completed the look with the golden chain around her waist.
Sonam Kapoor, who is considered a fashion icon, was also snapped sporting a belt.
She wore a printed dress and completed her look with a leather belt.
