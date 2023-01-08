Jyothi Jha
Jan 08 ,2023
Triptii Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma set sky lanterns adrift as dating rumours float
Image: @tripti_dimri/Instagram
Triptii Dimri shared a few pictures from her New Year celebrations.
Image: @tripti_dimri/Instagram
The pictures also included Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma.
Image: @tripti_dimri/Instagram
Triptii is rumoured to be dating Karnesh Ssharma.
Image: @tripti_dimri/Instagram
In one of the pictures, Triptii was seen taking a selfie with Karnesh.
Image: @tripti_dimri/Instagram
In another picture, the rumoured couple, Triptii and Karnesh were seen lighting a sky lantern.
Image: @tripti_dimri/Instagram
Karnesh Ssharma is also the producer of Triptii's films 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala.'
Image: @tripti_dimri/Instagram
