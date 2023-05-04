Aalokitaa Basu
May 04 ,2023
Trisha Krishnan birthday: Priceless throwback photos of PS 2 star
trishakrishnan/Instagram
Trisha Krishnan has recently been in the news again owing to her portrayal of Kundavai in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.
@Nett4uonline/Twitter
Trisha Krishnan celebrates her birthday on May 4 every year. This picture shows her from her birthday celebrations from when she was a child.
@Nett4uonline/Twitter
Trisha has always been a daddy's girl, as is evident from the several throwback pictures available of her with her father.
@Nett4uonline/Twitter
A young Trisha can be seen in this picture looking perplexed as she feeds some pigeons.
@Nett4uonline/Twitter
By her own admission, Trisha had an angel's face since her childhood with "devil thoughts".
trishakrishnan/Instagram
This picture shows Trisha back from when she won Ms. Chennai in 1999. The day, in her own words, "changed her life".
trishakrishnan/Instagram
This black and white photo of Trisha's is from the early days of her foray in to the film industry.
trishakrishnan/Instagram
