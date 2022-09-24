Kriti Nayyar
Sep 24 ,2022
Trisha Krishnan: Stunning traditional outfits from 'Ponniyin Selvan' star's wardrobe
Image: Instagram/ @trishakrishnan
Trisha Krishnan has been making heads turn with her stylish looks amid 'Ponniyin Selvan' promotions.
Image: Instagram/ @trishakrishnan
The actor's love for traditional wear is well known by her fans. Trisha looks stunning in this saree with complementing earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @trishakrishnan
The actor keeps it simple yet stylish in this flowy outfit while completing her look with nude heels.
Image: Instagram/ @trishakrishnan
Trisha looks straight out of a fairytale in this ethnic look, accentuated with a Gajra and heavy jewellery.
Image: Instagram/ @trishakrishnan
One can never go wrong with black, and Trisha's stunning outfit is proof. She completed her look with a waistbelt and neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/ @bujji5749
The blue lehenga looks extremely vibrant and is perfect for all festive outings.
Image: Instagram/ @trisha_official
Trisha paired her white and golden suit with matching earrings and hand accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @trisha_official
