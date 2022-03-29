Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched in India: Check features and price
The Triumph Motorcycle Tiger Sport 660 comes with a 12-valve DOHC 660cc engine with 3-cylinders. The Max Power that the engine can produce is 64 Nm @ 6,250 rpm.
The engine has a multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. The Triumph Motorcycle Tiger Sport 660 has a 6-speed gearbox.
On the official website, the fuel consumption details of the Triumph Motorcycle Tiger Sport 660 is given as 4.5 litres for 100 km, which translates to an average of 20 km/l.
The Triumph Motorcycle Tiger Sport 660 has a steel perimeter frame. The front suspension is a 41mm upside-down function cartridge fork and the rear suspension has remote hydraulic preload adjustment.
Both the front and the rear wheels of the motorcycle have disc breaks, the front being twin 310mm discs and the rear is a 255mm single disc with ABS on both.
The price of Triumph Motorcycle Tiger Sport 660 begins from Rs. 8,95,000. The company also sells accessories separately.
