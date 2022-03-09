Tulips, hugs for Ukraine's female refugees on Women's Day holiday in Ukraine
A Romanian Immigration officer gives flowers to a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine after she crossed the border on International Women's Day, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border.
A young Ukrainian woman holds bouquets of flowers to celebrate International Women's Day in Chisinau, Moldova.
A Ukrainian woman holds a baby in a bomb shelter in city of Mariupol which is under intense shelling by the Russian forces.
An elderly lady pauses after fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday on International Women's Day.
A Ukrainian woman holds her child, both of whom have fled Ukraine, they get out of a van after arriving at the train station in Przemysl, Poland on International Women's Day.
A Ukrainian woman puts her head in her hands as she sits on a cot in a shelter, set up for displaced persons fleeing Ukraine, inside a school gymnasium in Przemysl, Poland.
A Ukrainian woman, who fled Kyiv, carries tulips she received from a Catholic priest in recognition of International Women's Day, as she walks at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.
In midst of war, a man waits for a bus with a bouquet of fresh flowers he purchased from a flower market on International Women's Day in Moscow, Russia.
A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine cries after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.
A Catholic priest hands out tulips, to women who have fled Ukraine, in recognition of International Women's Day at the train station in Przemysl, Poland.
Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. It has trapped others inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since WWII.
