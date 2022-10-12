Nehal Gautam

Oct 12 ,2022

Turn your festive mode on with Hina Khan's vibrant ethnic wear collection
Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan
Hina Khan sported a three-piece yellow ethnic wear and paired it with an elegant necklace. Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan
Hina Khan posed for the camera in a shimmery turquoise blue lehenga. Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan
Hina Khan wore an elegant blue suit and paired it with stunning jewellery. Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan
The noted TV star donned a white ethnic dress with dazzling golden work. Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan
Hina Khan sported a vibrant pink salwar suit with a striped dupatta. Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan
Hina Khan went candid for the camera in a simple yet elegant saree with beautiful danglers. Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan
