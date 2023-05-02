Deeksha Sharma
May 02 ,2023
Turning back the coronation clock to 1953, the dawn of Queen Elizabeth
Image: AP
Queen Elizabeth II wore St. Edward's Crown during her coronation in London on June 2, 1953.
Image: AP
Queen Elizabeth's carriage arrived at the coronation parade as a large crowd observed the historic event.
Image: AP
The Archbishop of Canterbury held high the crown of England as Queen Elizabeth II took the throne on June 2, 1953.
Image: AP
Adorned with pearls, diamonds, silver, and gold, the Queen's jeweled crown is seen in a close-up image.
Image: AP
Thousands of people gathered to witness the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and elaborate royal processions.
Image: AP
In an interview conducted in April 2023, James Wilkinson showed the invitation he received 70 years ago for the Queen's coronation.
Image: AP
This collage shows Queen Elizabeth at the State Opening of Parliament events that were held 40 years apart.
Image: AP
