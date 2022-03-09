'Turning Red' & other releases in the second week of March 2022
Image: Instagram/@pixarturningred
Directed by Shawn Levy, the American sci-fi movie 'The Adam Project' will be released on Netflix on 11 March 2022. It features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and others in pivotal roles
Image: Instagram/@vancityreynolds
Featuring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, 'Maaran' is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 11 March 2022.
Image: 'Maaran' Poster
Directed by Charlie McDowell, the American thriller film, 'Windfall' will be released on 18 March 2022 on Netflix.
Image: 'Windfall' Poster
Disney's 'Turning Red' is the upcoming coming-of-age fantasy-comedy movie set for a theatrical release on 11 March 2022.
Image: Instagram/@pixarturningred
'Bachchhan Paandey' featuring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead is set to go on floors on 18 March 2022.
Image: 'Bachchhan Paandey' Poster
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is a highly-awaited Indian fantasy period romantic drama film. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 March 2022.
Image: 'Radhe Shyam' Poster
'The Kashmir Files' is scheduled to release on 11 March 2022 in theatres. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belawadi, among others.
Image: Instagram/@anupamkher
Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in lead, 'Jalsa' is slated to release on 18 March 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: A Still from 'Jalsa' Trailer