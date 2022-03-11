Two years of COVID-19: What did pandemic show humankind?
Image: AP
in a COVID-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California, on July 31, 2020, a woman hugs her COVID infected husband.
A woman in Buenos Aires, Argentina expresses her happiness after learning she will be discharged.
People who died from COVID are being buried in a trench, in Hart Island in the Bronx borough of New York on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
At a funeral home in Barcelona, Spain, coffins containing bodies of persons who died from the COVID are placed.
Father puts the bible in front of a woman infected with COVID-19 in Moscow, Russia.
Funeral personnel transferred the body of a COVID-19 victim by boat, who died in a riverside near Manaus, Brazil.
On Friday, September 4, 2020, a health professional comes to Dharavi, Mumbai to check people for COVID-19 symptoms.
In Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a newborn baby girl is examined by a neonatologist at the National Maternal Perinatal Institute.
A COVID patient in Barcelona, Spain, looks at the Mediterranean Sea from a beachfront on Friday, September 4, 2020.
In Hong Kong on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, COVID patients wait for a makeshift treatment facility.
