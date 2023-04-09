Anjali Negi
Apr 09 ,2023
TXT Yeonjun and his love for shorts
Image: @yawnzzn/Instagram
TXT Yeonjun's love for shorts is not a secret to anyone. The star occasionally sports them in various post he shares on his Instagram handle.
Image: @yawnzzn/Instagram
One of the post featured him wearing a Fendi shorts with black blazer and T-shirt.
Image: @yawnzzn/Instagram
Another one shows him in Miu Miu brown short with matching long jacket.
Image: @yawnzzn/Instagram
The Loser Lover singer also wore a black shorts with black and white cardigan to the MAMA awards ceremony.
Image: @yawnzzn/Instagram
Yeonjun posed in a burberry co-ord set.
Image: @yawnzzn/Instagram
The K-pop star paired a white sweater with a brown shorts.
Image: @yawnzzn/Instagram
