Typhoon Rai smashes the Philippines, leaves thousands trapped
The Philippines was, on Saturday, hit by a powerful typhoon that made landfall on the country’s southeastern coast with winds gushing at a speed of up to 205 (127 mph).
Meteorologists said it was moving away into the South China Sea on Friday, according to AP. Rai was classified as a ‘Category 5 storm.’
As of now, it has left 12 people dead, obliterated buildings. snapped electricity supply and clogged roads with fallen trees. Scores of people were also reportedly trapped on their roofs.
“I have never experienced such ferocity of the wind in my life and we were not even directly hit,” Mayor Jerry Trenas of central Iloilo city told The Associated Press.
Roughly 332,000 people were evacuated as typhoon Rai approached, including nearly 15,000 who were brought to evacuation centres.
