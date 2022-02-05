U-19 World Cup Final: A look at India's head-to-head record against England
India and England have previously played eight matches against each other in the history of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.
In terms of win, India has an upper hand over England, having won six matches in total.
On the other hand, England have only won twice against India in the U-19 World Cup.
In terms of the over all U-19 ODI stats, India and England have played a total of 49 matches against each other.
Out of the 49, England have managed to win only 11 U-19 ODI matches.
On the other hand, India have won 37 out of the total of 49 matches played.
