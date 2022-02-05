U-19 World Cup Final: Records by Indian captains in last 4 tournament victories
Image: icc-cricket.com
In India's fourth U19 World Cup win, skipper Prithvi Shaw scored 29 runs off 41 balls.
Image: icc-cricket.com
Unmukt Chand was sensational in India's 2012 U19 World Cup win as he scored 111* off 130 against Australia.
Image: icc-cricket.com
In India's 2008 U19 World Cup final victory captain Virat Kohli scored 19 runs off 34 balls.
Image: icc-cricket.com
Back in India's first U19 victory, skipper Mohammad Kaif scored only 18 runs off 50 balls.
Image: AP