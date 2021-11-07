UFC 268 results: Kamaru Usman retains title in another epic showdown with Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision at UFC 268 on November 7 and retained his UFC welterweight championship.
Rose Namajunas defeated Zhang Weili after a five-round jiujitsu exhibition and retained the UFC strawweight title via split decision in the co-main event.
Justin Garthje defeated Michael CHandler via unanimous decision in the much anticipated UFC Lightweight clash.
Marlon Vera defeated Frankie Edgar by a third-round knockout in the UFC bantamweight fight.
Alex Pereira defeated Andrea Michaldis by knocking him out with a stunning flying knee in the second round of the UFC middleweight fight.
