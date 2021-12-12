UFC 269 Results: Charles Oliveira retains lightweight title, Julianna Pena emerges winner

Kai Kara-France was too powerful for UFC flyweight debutant Cody Garbrandt as he inflicted a first-round TKO on him.
Image: Twitter@MMAFighting
Sean O'Malley was exceptional on the day as he picked up a first-round TKO win over Raulian Paiva in the opening match of UFC 269.
Image: Twitter@MMAFighting
Dominick Cruz, who is regarded as one of the best bantamweight fighters, came back strongly after a knockout in the first round to defeat Pedro Munhoz via a unanimous decision.
Image: Twitter@MMAFighting
In a thrilling contest, Julianna Pena won the women's bantamweight championship by defeating Amanda Nunes via a second-round submission.
Image: Twitter@MMAFighting
The UFC 269 main event featured Charles Oliveira successfully defending his first UFC lightweight title by defeating Dustin Poirier in the third round via submission.
Image: AP