UFC 270 Results: A look at the flist of winners like Ngannou, Figueiredo, Pereira & others
Instagram Image: @ufc
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defeated interim champion, Cyril Gane, by a unanimous decision with scores of 48-47, 48-47, 48-47 at UFC 270 and became the undisputed champion.
Instagram Image: @ufceurope
Deiveson Figueiredo defeated UFC flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno, by a unanimous decision with scores of 48-47, 48-47, 48-47 and became earned his second reign with the flyweight championship title.
Instagram Image: @ufc
Michael Periera put another exciting show by winning his welterweight bout against Andre Fialho by a unanimous decision with scores of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.
Instagram Image: @ufc
Said Nurmagomedov defeated Cody Stamann by submission in the first round of the bantamweight match.
Instagram Image: @ufc
Michael Morales defeated Trevin Giles by a technical knockout at 4:06 minutes in the first round of the welterweight bout in the main card of UFC 270.
Instagram Image: @ufc
In the prelims at UFC 270, Victor Henry defeated Raoni Barcelos by a unanimous decision while scoring 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 in the bantamweight match.
Instagram Image: @ufc
Jack Della Maddalena defeated Pete Rodriguez by a technical knock at 2:59 minutes of the first round in the welterweight match.
Instagram Image: @ufc
Tony Gravely defeated Saimon Oliveira by a unanimous decision with scores of 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 in the bantamweight match.
Instagram Image: @ufc
Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez by a technical knockout at 3:15 of the first round of the light weight match, to wrap up the prelims at UFC 270.
Instagram Image: @ufc
In the early prelims of UFC 270, Vanessa Demopoulos defeated Silvana Gomez Juarez by submission at 2:25 of the first round of the women's strawweight match.
Instagram Image: @ufc
Jasmine Jasudavicius defeated Kay Hansen by a unanimous decision with scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 at UFC 270.
Instagram Image: @ufc