UFC 272 Full Results: Colby Covington wins against Jorge Masvidal; Dos Anjos beats Moicano
Dustin Jacoby defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision in the light heavyweight bout to kick off the early-prelims at UFC 272.
Ludovit Klein defeated Devonte Smith via split decision in the lightweight bout.
Tim Elliott defeated Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision in the flyweight bout.
Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Brian Kelleher via submission in the 1st round of the featherweight bout.
Maryna Moroz defeated Mariya Agapova via submission in the 2nd round of the women's flyweight match to kick off the prelims at UFC 272.
Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision in the light heavyweight bout.
Marina Rodriguez defeated Yan Xiaonan via split decision in the women's strawweight bout.
Jalin Turner defeated Jamie Mullarkey via TKO in the 2nd round of the lightweight bout.
Serghei Spivac defeated Greg Hardy via TKO in the 1st round of the heavyweight bout to kick off the main card at UFC 272.
Kevin Holland defeated Alex Oliveira via TKO in the 2nd round of the welterweight bout.
Bryce Mitchell defeated Edson Barboza via unanimous decision in the featherweight bout.
Rafael Dos Anjos defeated Renato Moicano via unanimous decision in the lightweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 272.
Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision in the welterweight bout in the main event of UFC 272.
