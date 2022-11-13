Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 13 ,2022
UFC 281 Results: Periera dethrones Adesanya with TKO, Poirier submits Chandler in New York
Image: @ufc/Instagram
Alex Periera defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, to hand him his first loss in the UFC middleweight division.
Image: @ufc/Instagram
With the win, Periera became the new UFC middleweight champion and extended his undefeated record in UFC to 6-0.
Image: @ufc/Instagram
Zhang Weili recaptured the UFC women's strawweight championship title in the co-main event of UFC 281.
Image: @ufc/Instagram
Zhang Weili defeated Carla Esparza via submission in the 2nd round of the UFC women's strawweight championship bout.
Image: @ufc/Instagram
The main card of UFC 281 also marked Dustin Porier's victory over Michael Chandler.
Image: @ufc/Instagram
Poirier won the UFC lightweight bout via submission in the second round of the UFC lightweight bout.
Image: @ufc/Instagram
Chris Gutierrez knocked out Frankie Edgar in the first round at UFC 281.
Image: @ufc/Instagram
Dan Hooker knocked out Claudio Puelles in the second round at UFC 281.
Image: @ufc/Instagram
Find Out More