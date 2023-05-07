Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 08 ,2023
UFC 288: Did Sterling send Henry Cejudo into retirement?
Image: AP
Aljamain Sterling retained the UFC bantamweight title after defeating Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288 on Saturday night.
Image: AP
Former two-division champion Cejudo came out of retirement for the fight, but could not make a winning return.
Image: AP
Belal Muhammad earned a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns in the welterweight bout at UFC 288.
Image: AP
China's Yan Xiaonan defeated Jessica Andrade by TKO to win the women's strawweight bout.
Image: AP
Competing in the men's feather-weight division Movsar Evloev beat Brazil's Diego Lopez at UFC 288.
Image: AP
Charles Jourdain beat Kron Gracie in the featherweight bout to wrap up the main card at UFC 288.
Image: AP
