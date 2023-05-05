Prateek Arya
May 05 ,2023
UFC Fighters from India
Image: sumitkumar/instagram
While Anshul Jubli made history by becoming the first Indian to fight in the Octagon. There have been others before him and certainly many more to come.
Image: UFC/twitter
Let's take a look at some of the other fighters who could make it to UFC soon.
Image: UFC/twitter
Bharat Kandare was the first Indian MMA fighter to feature in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He made his debut in 2017.
Image: Twitter
Although not in UFC, In her MMA career, Ritu Phogat impressed everyone with her fighting prowess and has won seven out of nine matches.
Image: Twitter
Pawan Maan Singh recently entered the Road to UFC. We could see him giving a slam to Islam Makhachev in future.
Image: pawanmaansingh/instagram
Sumit Kumar is the third Indian to feature in the Road to UFC after Anshul Jubli and Pawan Maan Singh.
Image: Pawanmaaninstagram
