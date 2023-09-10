Bhagyasree Sengupta
Sep 10 ,2023
UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata brace their Hindu roots in a visit to Akshardham
Image: ANI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty offered prayers at Delhi’s Akshardham Temple on Sunday.
Image: ANI
The UK premiere has always embraced his roots calling himself a “proud Hindu”.
Image: ANI
The couple offered prayers at the famous temple before heading to Rajghat where Sunak paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi with other world leaders.
Image: ANI
The British first lady was seen in a traditional salwar kurta and both Sunak and Murty were photographed barefoot inside the temple premises.
Image: ANI
Sunak was greeted by swamis as well as senior leaders from the temple who relayed a special message on behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj.
Image: ANI
The couple arrived at the venue at 6:45 am and Sunak was photographed bowing in front of the Hindu deities
Image: ANI
Both Sunak and Murty took part in the Aarti ceremony along with other traditional rituals.
Image: ANI
