Ukraine war costs Russia in sporting world: Football, F1, Chess events & more called off
Image: AP
Russia was stripped of hosting the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, with the marquee event now moved to France.
Image: AP
F1 cancelled the 2022 Russian GP after President Vladimir Putin announced an 'unprovoked' attack on Ukrainian soil.
Image: AP
Premier League giants Manchester United relinquished their sponsorship deal with Russian airline Aeroflot.
Image: AP
IOC urged all international sporting federations to move their events out of Russia and adds that they will try their best to offer any humanitarian aid possible.
Image: AP
FIDE cancelled the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled in Russia after Moscow launches a 'special military occupation' in Kyiv.
Image: Unsplash