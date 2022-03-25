Ukraine witnessing fear & destruction as Russian invasion enters Day 30
Image: AP
Ukrainian officials used sandbags to protect the monument of the Duke of Richelieu from potential damage from shelling.
Image: AP
As Moscow's military aggression in Kyiv continues for day 30, people continue to live in fear in Ukraine, some of them staying in bomb shelters.
Image: AP
UNICEF has announced that 4.3 million children of Ukraine, which is more than half of the country's total estimated 7.3 million kids, have been displaced.
Image: AP
As the Russian tanks and armed forces stormed across the Ukrainian border, nearly 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine.
Image: AP
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in his address to the Swedish Parliament called on Sweden to rebuild his country after the war.
Image: AP
People continue to flee the war-torn nation in fear of lives amid Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Image: AP
Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that about 15800 Russian soldiers have lost their lives since the invasion began on February 24.
Image: AP
Ukrainians have put up a tough front against Russia after Moscow launched a military offensive in Kyiv on February 24.
Image: AP
Buildings have been damaged due to bombings and people continue to live in fear as Russian offensive continues in Ukraine.
Image: AP