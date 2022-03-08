Ukraine's humanitarian crisis intensifies as Russian invasion enters day 13

In Kyiv, the Ukrainian volunteers have built up hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million. These checkpoints are often made with sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables.
Image: AP
As all Ukrainian citizens continue to contribute to putting the fight against the Russian military's aggression, the invasion has forced 1.7 million people to flee Ukraine.
Image: AP
People have continued to cross borders to European nations to leave war-torn Ukraine. Additionally, Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of resorting to “medieval siege” tactics in places.
Image: AP
Russia-Ukraine has indulged in three rounds of peace talks but none of them led to a breakthrough on a ceasefire to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Image: AP
According to AP, unspecified progress has been made towards establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting without any harm.
Image: AP
However, Russia’s top negotiator says he expects those corridors to finally start functioning Tuesday.
Image: AP
Amid people hastily fleeing Ukraine or living inside bomb shelters, Kyiv has claimed dozens of civilians have died in the country due to Russian invasion.
Image: AP