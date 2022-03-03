Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was once an actor: Here's a look at his top works
Image: Instagram/@zeneskiy_official
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wowed the audience with his performance in the show 'Servant Of the People.' The former actor played the role of Ukraine's President in the show.
Image: twitter/@gabegarf
'8 First Dates' is the former actor's one of the most notable works.
Image: Twitter/@PopulismUpdates
He also starred in the trilogy 'No Love In The City,' No Love In The City 2,' and 'Love In Vegas.'
Image: Instagram/@zeneskiy_official
Rzhevsky Versus Napoleon is a film based on the 19th century in which Zelenskyy aced the role of the political leader Napoleon.
Image: Twitter/@faktoider
With the 2018 film 'Me. You. He. She.' Zelenskyy made his directorial debut. He also starred in the film and played the role of a young man who lives with his ex-wife.
Image: Instagram/@zeneskiy_official
Zelenskyy starrer 'Office Romance' is a rom-com, which features him as a nerdy guy. The film came out in 2011.
Image: Twitter/@Alistair_Pitts