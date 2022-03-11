Ukrainians defying all barriers to save pets amid raging Russia-Ukraine war

A couple waited as people rushed to board a Lviv-bound train from Kyiv, Ukraine on Feb. 28, 2022.
IMAGE: AP
A Ukrainian girl and her cat waited at the platform inside Lviv railway station to flee the Russian invasion on Feb. 27, 2022.
IMAGE: AP
Julia Lazarets played with her cat named Gabriel after she arrived in Poland after fleeing Ukraine on March 8, 2022.
IMAGE: AP
A woman from Ukraine sat with her dog at a train station that was turned into an accommodation center in Przemysl, Poland.
IMAGE: AP
The all-out Russia-Ukraine war has pushed over 2mn out of their homes. While the Ukrainians left behind mounds of clothes and belongings to save their lives, pets remained alongside them throughout.
IMAGE: AP