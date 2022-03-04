Ukrainians facing grim reality as Russia's invasion continues on Day 9
Firefighters were seen spraying down a burning building after the bombing in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
An elderly woman broke down after bidding goodbye to her daughter and grandson on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station.
Refugees fleeing from neighbouring Ukraine took shelter in tents at Siret town along the Romanian-Ukrainian border.
A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine was seen talking to police officers at the Romanian-Ukrainian border.
Fleeing Ukrainians were seen registering for a bus at a railway station in Poland's Przemysl city.
Ambulance paramedics were involved in treating an elderly woman wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Mariupol city.
Displaced people were seen queuing to get on a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station in western Ukraine.
Ukrainians were seen covering the sculptures of the Latin Cathedral in Lviv amid continued shelling by Russian troops.
A former Ukrainian soldier gave instructions to civilians on how to handle weapons and move during the conflict in Lviv.
A man was seen mourning near his son's body at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol city.
