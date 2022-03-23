Ukrainians forced to say unwarranted goodbyes as Russian war escalates to day 28
A woman wrapped herself in a blanket to keep warm while she waited among the crowd of refugees fleeing from Ukraine who arrived at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.
A woman stared resignedly into space while she waited for transport at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland. She fled the Russian war burgeoning in Ukraine along with throngs of other refugees.
Amid ceaseless Russian aggression against Ukraine, people continued to flee the embattled nation in fear of lives. A lady pressed her grandchild to her chest just before they part.
Tears welled up in eyes of those who had to bid unwarranted goodbyes to those being left behind. A young child broke down as she left behind her loved one.
A couple comforted each other at a train station while people rushed to board a Lviv-bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Families were left tattered as the war displaced over 3 million so far. A woman and her child tried not to break down as they bade goodbye to their grandmother from a train from Odesa
Amid ceaseless Russian aggression against Ukraine, people continued to flee the embattled nation in fear of lives. A group of civilians fled the Irpin warzone amid rampant shelling by Russian troops.
