Ukrainians mourn deaths as shells, bombs rain down for 49th day
AP
Shells and bombs rained down on Ukrainian cities that reduced buildings and neighborhoods to rubble for the 49th day since the Russian invasion.
One explosion left an enormous crater in the ground alongside decimated homes that appears dozens of feet deep.
Family and friends wept and comforted one another as they mourned the death of Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, outside a morgue in Bucha. He was killed by Russian soldiers in his car trying to evacuate from Irpin.
As more world leaders Wednesday demanded accountability for war crimes carried out by Russian forces, men in protective gear exhumed bodies of civilians in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
A school director Iryna Homenko walked in the hall of the school damaged by an airstrike from Russian forces in Chernihiv, Ukraine.
Natalya Verbova, 49, and her son Roman Verbovyi, 23, attend the funeral of her husband Andriy Verbovyi, 55, who was killed by Russian soldiers while in the territorial defense in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv.
International Red Cross says it’s rolling out its largest-ever cash assistance program to help more than 2 million people in Ukraine or who have fled abroad cope with the fallout from Russia’s invasion.
