Ukrainians take stock of death and destruction the war has wrought
Image: AP
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, left, stands next to volunteers while loading a plastic bag that contains the body of a civilian killed by Russian soldiers into a truck.
Image: AP
Debris covers a bedroom damaged after a Russian attack destroyed a building across the street.
Image: AP
Marta Fedorova holds her baby boy as her son Volodymir 6, and her daughter Violetta 5, right, sit inside a school that is being used as a shelter for people who fled the war.
Image: AP
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack destroyed the building of a Culinary School in Kharkiv.
Image: AP