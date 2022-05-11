Umran to Chahal, a look at best bowling figures in IPL 2022
MI's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah currently sits at the list of players with the best bowling figures of IPL 2022, as he returned with the figures of 5/10 in 4 overs in the game against KKR on May 9.
RCB wrist-spinner Wanindu Hasranga returned with the figures of 5/18 in four overs against SRH on May 8.
Young SRH speedster Umran Malik returned with the impressive figures of 5/25 in four overs against GT on April 27.
Yuzvendra Chahal returned with the figures of 5/40 during the RR vs KKR game on April 18.
Andre Russel returned with the figures of 4/5 in a single over, during the game against GT on April 23.
DC's Kuldeep Yadav returned with the figures of 4/14 in three overs, during the game against his former franchise KKR on April 28.
