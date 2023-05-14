Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 14 ,2023
Uncapped Indian players to score centuries in IPL
Image: IPL/BCCI
Prabhsimran Singh became the latest uncapped Indian batsman to score an IPL century on Saturday.
Image: IPL/BCCI
The 22-year-old hit 103 runs in 65 balls against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 Match 59.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Courtesy of his knock, PBKS reached 167/7 and went on to win the game by 31 runs.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Last month, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his maiden IPL century, scoring 124 runs in 62 balls against Mumbai Indians.
Image: AP
In IPL 2022, Rajat Patidar hit 112* off 54 balls against LSG and led RCB to a 14-run win.
Image: PTI
In IPL 2021, Devdutt Padikkal hit 101* off 52 balls and led RCB to a thumping 10-wicket win over RR.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Back in 2009, Manish Pandey scored 114* in 73 balls against Decan Chargers and became the first Indian player to register an IPL century.
Image: AP
