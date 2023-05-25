Saksham nagar
May 25 ,2023
Uncapped players with best bowling figures in IPL
Image: AP
A look at the list of uncapped bowlers with top bowling figures.
Image: BCCI/IPL
SRH fast bowler Umran Malik derailed GT batting order in the IPL 2022 and picked up a career-best figures of 5/25 in the Indian Premier League.
Image: BCCI/IPL
KKR bowler Varun Chakravarthy is on the number in the list and has taken a fifer vs DC in IPL 2020. He ended the match with figures of 5/20.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Playing for KXIP (PBKS) Ankit Rajpoot bowled a spell of 5/14 vs SRH in IPL 2018 and is on number two in the list.
Image: BCCI/IPL
MI pacer Akash Madhwal tops the list and bowled a spell of 5.5 in 3.3 overs vs LSG in the IPL 2023 Eliminator and took his team to victory.
Image: BCCI/IPL
