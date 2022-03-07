Unclaimed Corpses, Refugees & Burning Buildings Mark Day 12 of Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Associated Press
The body of a Ukrainian man lies amidst debris near a spot of Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
Associated Press
A factory and a store in Irpin burn following bombardments by Russian troops.
Associated Press
A Ukrainian refugee covers herself with a blanket while she waits for a bus to leave the Korczowa border crossing in Poland.
Associated Press
Unattended corpses of Ukrainian residents lie on streets near Irpin.
Associated Press
A soldier holds a helmet as a wedding crown during the wedding ceremony for Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov-both are fighting against Russian troops.
Associated Press