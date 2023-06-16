Nitish Vashishtha
Unexpected cameos in Ezra Miller's The Flash
Christopher Reeves was the Superman in the 1978-1987 four-part franchise. He appears in The Flash, recreated entirely through CGI.
George Reeves makes a CGI appearance in The Flash and played the role of the Man of Steel in the 1945 TV series Adventures of Superman.
Gal Gadot possibly makes her final appearance of DCU in The Flash. She comes to aid Ben Affleck's Batman and The Flash in the first act of the film.
Helen Slater played the role of the titular character in the 1984 film Supergirl.
Nicholas Cage had the most surprising cameo as Superman. He never officially played the role of Superman, but was cast in the now-scrapped Tim Burton film.
Adam West was also featured in The Flash and played the role of Batman in the 1966-1968 series.
George Clooney makes a live-action appearance as Bruce Wayne/Batman and previously played the role in Joel Schumacher's Batman and Robin.
Teddy Sears appeared as the golden age version of The Flash/Jay Garrick. He played a version of The Flash in the CW series of the same name.
