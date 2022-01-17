Unforgettable ‘HIMYM’ actors who could feature in ‘How I Met Your Father’
In the year 2011, Katie Holmes appeared in HIMYM. She featured in the episode titled 'The Slutty Pumpkin Returns' portraying the character of Naomi.
Image:instagram-katieholmes
The popular singer Enrique Iglesias, proved his acting mettle as Gael on How I Met Your Mother in 2007.
Image;instagram-enriqueiglesias
Ashley Williams played the role of Victoria in HIMYM. She featured as a baker and was a small part of Ted's life.
Image:instagram-ashleywilliamsandcompany
Kyle MacLachlan played the role of 'the captain' in HIMYM who is obsessed with boats, his character was one of the most hilarious characters.
Image:instagram-kyle_maclachlan
Laura Bell Bundy played the character of Becky in How I Met Your Mother. She was Robin's co-anchor.
Image:instagram-laurabellbundy
Laura Prepon appeared in How I Met Your Mother as Karen in 2009. She was one of the girlfriends of Ted Mosby in the episode 'Sorry Bro'
Image:instagram-lauraprepon
Bryan Cranston portrayed the role of Hammond Druthers and featured in three episodes of HIMYM between 2006 and 2013.
Image:instagram-bryancranston