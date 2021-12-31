Unique New Year Eve traditions from around the world
Locals in Spain eat exactly 12 grapes at midnight of December 31 to honour a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s.
Oliebollen are enjoyed on New Year's Eve in the Netherland. The tradition was started by Ancient Germanic tribes.
On New Year's eve in Brazil, flowers are thrown in the ocean to make offerings to Yemoja, Ocean Goddess.
Toshikoshi soba is a Japanese tradition that entails welcoming the new year with a bowl of soba noodles.
People in Denmark break dishes outside their door by the conclusion of New Year's Eve. It is a way to leave any ill will behind before the New Year begins.
Greeks smash a pomegranate against the door of their home shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve, number of pomegranate seeds spread is proportional to the amount of good luck.
Buddhist temples in Japan ring their bells 107 times on New Year's Eve, to eradicate the 108 bad cravings in each and every person.
