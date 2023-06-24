Leechhvee Roy
Unlock Huge Savings on Power Bills with New 'Time of the Day' Tariff
The Indian government plans to implement a 'time of the day' (ToD) tariff.
Indian consumers can save up to 20% on power bills with the upcoming 'time of the day' (ToD) tariff.
ToD tariff involves varying rates, lower during solar hours and higher during peak hours.
Applicable from April 1, 2024, for commercial and industrial consumers with a demand of 10 KW and above.
Smart meter users can benefit from ToD tariff immediately after installation.
ToD tariff sends price signals for load management, helping consumers reduce electricity bills.
ToD tariff promotes renewable energy integration and supports India's energy transition.
