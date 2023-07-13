Leechhvee Roy
Jul 13 ,2023
Unmasking the academic journeys of global billionaires
Republic World
Elon Musk holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Jeff Bezos studied electrical engineering and computer science at Princeton University.
Mark Zuckerberg studied psychology and computer science at Harvard University but later dropped out of college.
Larry Ellison, the co-founder, CTO, and Chairman of Oracle, dropped out of the University of Illinois and attended the University of Chicago for only one term.
Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, joined Harvard University as a pre-law major and studied mathematics before ultimately dropping out after two years.
Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics and Economics.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, holds a BSc in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska and an MSc in Economics from Columbia.
Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, France's leading engineering school in 1971.
