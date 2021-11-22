Unmukt Chand ties knot with nutritionist Simran Khosla; See pictures
Image: Instagram@UnmuktChand
Unmukt Chand took to Instagram to confirm the news that he has tied the knot with Simran Khosla, who is a well-renowned nutritionist.
The former India Under-19 captain posted several pictures on social media and captioned the post: 'Today, we decided on forever! 21/11/21."
The 28-year old batter announced his retirement from playing cricket for Team India on 13th August 2021 to try his luck in USA cricket.
Unmukt Chand and Simran Khosla's wedding was a private occasion, attended by close friends and family members.
