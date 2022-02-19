UP Election Phase 3: Key Candidates, Date, Constituencies details
A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest an Assembly election for the first time from Karhal. When he took oath as the CM in 2017, he preferred to get elected to the UP Legislative Council.
BJP's SP Singh Baghel recently made headlights as his convoy was allegedly attacked ahead of phase 3 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh. BJP has fielded Agra MP SP Singh Baghel who is currently serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice in the Union government against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal.
Shivpal Yadav is contesting the election on the SP symbol from Jaswantnagar. Meanwhile, BJP has given the ticket to a young grassroots worker Vivek Shakya.
A 1994-batch IPS officer, BJP candidate Asim Arun hails from Kannauj and holds a Master's degree in Public Policy from British Columbia University.
Congress has fielded a strong candidate in Louise Khurshid, the wife of former Union Minister Salman Khurshid who was the chairman of the party's Central Manifesto Committee for the UP elections. She was elected to the Legislative Assembly in the 2002 Assembly polls from the Kaimganj seat.
BJP has reposed faith in sitting MLA Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi in Farrukhabad who defeated BSP's Mohd. Umar Khan by a margin of over 35,000 votes in the 2017 election
SP has fielded Sarvesh Singh from Sirsaganj whereas Pankaj Mishra of BSP and Congress' Pratima Pal are also in the poll fray.
A relative of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Hari Om Yadav crossed over to BJP on January 12 along with fellow MLA Naresh Saini. He ill be fighting polls from Sirsaganj.
