Upcoming Disney animated films to look forward to after 'Turning Red'
The much-awaited Chris Evans-led 'Lightyear' will be about the origin story of the popular character and will hit the big screens in June 2022.
'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules' will follow two brothers, Greg and Rodrick, who are always at loggerheads with each other.
'Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' will revolve around Nick Daley and his reservations about becoming a museum night watchman.
'Strange World' is all about a journey into a mysterious and dangerous world and will release on November 23, 2022.
'Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers' is set to premiere on May 20, 2022, and will be the sequel to the 1980s TV show by the same name.
'The Bob’s Burgers Movie' will see the series cast reprising their roles and will release on May 27, 2022.
