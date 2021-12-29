Upcoming electric cars in India 2022 to watch out for
Image: Mercedes Benz/ TATA Motors
The next-generation TATA Sierra was first unveiled in 2020 and is expected to hit the markets in 2022 offering a range of 400 km
Image: TATA Motors
The Altroz EV will be TATA's next product for 2022 which promises a 250-300 km range with a charging time of 60 minutes
Image: TATA Motors
The Renault Zoe is expected to launch in March 2022 and promises an estimated range of 400 km
Image: Renault
The Mercedes Benz EQS is expected to launch in India in June 2022 offering a range of 770 km
Image: Mercedes Benz
Mahindra's eKUV100 will also hit the Indian markets in 2022 and promises an estimated range of 140 km
Image: Mahindra
The BMW i4 EV will be the company's second car which would offer a maximum range of 450 km
Image: BMW
After a year of delay, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is set to launch on 2022 and promises a maximum distance range of 418 km
Image: Volvo