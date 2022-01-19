Upcoming games on Xbox Game Pass: Hitman, Rainbow Seige and more
Death's Door will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on January 20, 2022 (cloud, console, PC).
Hitman Trilogy will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on January 20, 2022 (cloud, console, PC).
Pupperazzi will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on January 20, 2022 (cloud, console, PC).
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on January 20, 2022 (cloud, console, PC).
Windjammers 2 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on January 20, 2022 (cloud, console, PC).
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master will arrive on Xbox Game Pass on January 20, 2022 (cloud, console and PC).
