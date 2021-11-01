Upcoming IPOs: Six companies to watch out for
Sapphire Foods India IPO will open for subscription on November 9, with up to 17,569,941 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
The IPO of Paytm will open on November 8 with an issue size of Rs 18,300 crore.
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways IPO opened on Nov 1 is an SME IPO of 6,555,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 aggregating up to Rs 29.50 Crores
The bidding for the SJS Enterprises IPO opened on Nov 1 with an initial share estimated at Rs 800 crore.
PB Fintech IPO opened for subscription on Nov 1 with an issue size of Rs 5,710 crore and fixed a price band of Rs 940-980
Sigachi Industries IPO opened for subscription on Nov 1 and consists of a fresh issue of 7.7 million shares, as against the earlier plan of 2.84 million shares.
