Upcoming Private Space Stations To Be Launched By 2030
Image: NASA
Blue Origin and Sierra Space have collaborated with three other companies to launch 'Orbital Reef' between 2025-2030.
Image: Twitter/@KathyLeuders
Nanoracks, Voyager Space, and Lockheed Martin will launch another space station called 'Starlab' by 2027.
Image: Twitter/@KathyLeuders
Northrop Grumman will also launch a commercial destination for science, tourism, industrial experimentation likely by 2030.
Image: Twitter/@KathyLeuders
These space stations will fill in for NASA's International Space Station that is set to retire by 2030.
Image: NASA