Upcoming Samsung Galaxy phones releasing in India this year
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is about to be launched soon with the S22 series. The smartphone is expected to be revealed in February 2022. It is expected to feature an S-Pen, like the Galaxy Note series.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will also be revealed alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone is said to come in a similar design as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the third smartphone in the Galaxy S22 series that will be launched next month. It will be the most affordable smartphone of the series.
Samsung is also expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in the coming months. The smartphone is expected to come with a Snapdragon chipset and a large AMOLED display.
Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy M33 5G in the coming days. The smartphone is said to feature a Dimensity processor along with a 6,000 mAh battery and a 64MP primary sensor.
Last but not the least, a smartphone got recently certified by BIS and appeared on Geekbench. It is the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which might come with the Exynos 1200 SoC.
